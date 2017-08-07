11 lakh PAN cards deactivated; Is yours still active? Find out here

The government has also noticed that several bogus PAN cards are allotted to non-existing people. (Image: PTI)

In a bid to put a check on the huge number of fake PAN cards across the country, Government of India deactivated as many as 11.44 lakh PAN cards by July this year. According to government rules, it is illegal for a person to keep more than one PAN number under his/ her name and the last date to link your PAN with Aadhaar is August 31. As per a report by The Indian Express, the government has also noticed that several bogus PAN cards are allotted to non-existing people or individuals who have provided false information about themselves for PAN.

The government has also explained the reason behind this move. In a statement, it said, “The uniqueness of PAN is achieved by conducting a de-duplication check on all already existing allotted PAN against the data furnished by new applicant. Under the existing system of PAN, only demographic data is captured.”

The government also said that multiple PANs have been allotted to one person and one PAN allotted to multiple persons. This is why it is very important for everyone to check the status of their PAN cards and also link it with the biometrics-based identity number Aadhaar before the deadline set by government.

One needs to visit the Income Tax e-filing website in order to check whether their PAN cards are still valid. Here are the steps to check the validity of your PAN card:

i. Log on to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in; spot and click on ‘Know Your PAN’ option which is available on the home page in the left hand column called ‘Services’.

ii. You will be directed to the next page where you need to fill up details such as name, status, date of birth and contact number.

iii. On the next page, you will be asked to enter OTP or one-time password received on your registered mobile number. Enter OTP and hit ‘Validate’.

iv. In case you have more than one PAN card registered with the details provided, a pop up message will appear saying “There are multiple records for this query. Provide additional information.” Enter some more details such as your father’s name.

v. On the final page, if the PAN number is not duplicated, it will be indicated as ‘Active’ under the ‘Remarks’ column.