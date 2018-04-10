1 lakh jobs for youths? Yes, Jharkhand government to provide employment through skill development; focus on 6 backward districts

Das said that skill development centres will be opened in tribal-dominated areas of the backward districts.

Jharkhand government will be providing employment to one lakh youths through skill development this year focusing on the six most backward districts of the state, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has said. Human resource is the most valuable asset and the state government is investing on scaling up the talents of youths for a better tomorrow, an official release said quoting the chief minister. By training the youths and giving employment to them, there will be qualitative changes in their lifestyle and it will bring prosperity to Jharkhand, he said.

Das directed senior officials of the Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society (JSDMS) at a meeting here yesterday to set up the skill development centres in the backward districts and start the curriculum at the earliest. The chief minister also asked the officers to ensure placements of students from ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges. Subsidy in fees would be given to the students doing courses in private ITIs, polytechnics and engineering colleges, the release said. Das said that skill development centres will be opened in tribal-dominated areas of the backward districts.