Trump Administration condemns Houthi missile attack on Riyadh, says supports Saudi Arabia’s right to defend borders

The US today strongly condemned the Houthi missile attack on Riyadh, saying this calls into question their commitment to helping shape a peaceful, prosperous, and secure future for Yemen. “The United States strongly condemns today’s Houthi missile attack on Riyadh,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said. She said the US supports the right of Saudi Arabia to defend its borders against these threats, which are “fueled by the Iranian regime’s dangerous proliferation of weapons and destabilising activities in the region”. “The Houthis continued attacks on Saudi population centres calls into question their commitment to helping shape a peaceful, prosperous, and secure future for Yemen. We continue to call on all parties to return to UN-facilitated political negotiations and move toward ending the war in Yemen,” Nauert said.

Saudi media reported that Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted three ballistic missiles over Riyadh today, after at least three blasts were heard in the capital city. Meanwhile, the US House Foreign Relations Committee today announced a Congressional hearing on the Middle East.

“Growing turmoil in the Middle East poses clear and immediate dangers to the US and our partners. In Syria, Assad is using cover from Iran and Russia to continue abhorrent attacks on civilians that have destabilised the region,” Congressman Ed Royce, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said. “Meanwhile, in Yemen, Iran’s malign influence has empowered the Houthis and left millions on the brink of starvation. This hearing will allow members to examine US policy toward the Middle East as we grapple with these conflicts and approach a key deadline for the Iran nuclear agreement,” he said.