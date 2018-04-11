Top 5 things to look out for at DRDO pavilion in this year’s defence expo!

DRDO will be exhibiting more than 400 products making it the largest exhibitor in this year’s Defence Expo in Chennai.

Defence Research and Development organisation will be one of the main stalls in this year’s Defence Expo in Chennai. It will be showcasing several of its flagship products from April 11th to April 14th. DRDO is also the largest exhibitor in all categories, indoor, outdoor and also live demo. There will also be an exclusive pavilion for Indian manufacturers in this year’s defence expo to exhibit their premier products and technology.

Top 5 things to look out for at DRDO pavilion!

1. BrahMos

India is also developing an approximately 800-km version of the BrahMos missile. It now has a range of 290 km. (Source: Reuters)

Developed by DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroeyenia, BrahMos is the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. BrahMos was first tested by the Army at Integrated Test Range. Then it was fired from Indian Naval Ship Teg to test at sea and was finally integrated with fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 MKI in December last year. Test fired by all three services, BrahMos has now become an integral part of India’s defence ecosystem. It weighs 2.5 tons and has the ability to strike targets at a distance of 290 km. It has a maximum speed of 2.8 mac. The BrahMos missile was also recently test-fired successfully with an indigenous seeker. Experts have hailed this test as a milestone BrahMos. In the years to come, BrahMos will also be upgraded to a hypersonic missile by increasing the speed from 2.8 mac to 5 mac. Russia and India are also working to extend the range to an almost 800 km. It is expected to be developed and tested next year.

2. Tejas

IAF will soon induct 324 indigenously built Tejas fighter jets to expand its existing fighter jet squadron. Tejas is a LCA indigenously developed by HAL and ADA. (Source: PTI)

DRDO will be participating in the live demo of the indigenously built single engine fighter jet Tejas. Tejas is a multirole aircraft capable of comprehensive air superiority and air defence operations. Tejas has a payload capacity of 3500 kg and is designed to carry air to air, air to surface precision-guided weapons. It is also featured with an integrated digital avionics suite. The Indian Air Force had recently said that it will induct 324 indigenously built Tejas fighter jets.

3. MBT Arjun MK-II

Arjun Mk-II Main Battle Tank (MBT) & Kestrel 8×8 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) at a live demo in Defence Expo in Chennai. (Source: DefExpo Twitter)

DRDO will also brandish its Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. It is a state of art tank with high firepower and mobility. Arjun is armed 120 mm calibre rifled gun and with Fin Stabilized Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) ammunition. It is also powered with co-axial 7.62 mm and 12.7 mm machine guns as secondary weapons. It is used to defend against aircraft and ground adversaries. It’s high-performance engine and flexible hydropneumatic suspension makes it a highly mobile and agile tank.

4. Nirbhay Missile System with Launcher

India’s indigenously designed and developed long range sub-sonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’, which has 1,000 km operational range and a capacity to carry warheads of up to 300 kg was tested last year in November. (Representative Photo. Source: DefExpo Twitter)

Nirbhay is India’s first indigenously designed and developed Long Range Sub-Sonic Cruise missile. The two-stage missile is six meters long, 0.52 metre wide with a wingspan of 2.7 meters. It has 1,000 km operational range and a capacity to carry warheads of up to 300 kg. It was tested for the fifth time last year at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur along the Odisha coast.

5. Varunastra – Heavy Weight Anti Submarine Electric Torpedo

Varunastra torpedo is capable of targeting quiet and stealthy submarines, both in deep and littoral waters in intense counter measure environment. (Image: DRDO)

DRDO’s Varunastra is the first indigenous heavyweight Ship Launched Anti-Submarine electric torpedo. It is also famously known as the underwater missile. It has proven to effectively hit its target. It is powered by software-driven intelligence, advanced guidance and navigational systems. It weighs 1.25 tonnes and carries explosives up to 250 kg. It has a speed of around 40 nautical miles an hour. The electric torpedo can be launched from Kolkata, Delhi, Teg, Talwar and Kamorta classes of ships.

DRDO will exhibit 400 other exclusive products in the defence expo. It will also be the largest exhibitor in this year’s defence expo at Chennai. A statement from the DRDO read that it will showcase technologies pertaining to missiles, combat vehicles, naval power, aeronautics, armaments, electronics and information warfare. DRDO’s participation in developing India’s defence ecosystem was lauded by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam today.