Three encounters on in South Kashmir; 8 terrorists killed in Anantnag, Shopian districts

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district in the early hours today, while another gunfight was on in Shopian district, police said.

April 1, 2018 10:05 AM
Two militants were killed and another arrested as three encounters broke out in Anantnag and Shopian districts of south Kashmir today, police said. In Anantnag, the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of the district in the early hours, a police official said. He said an unidentified militant was killed in the gunfight, while another was captured.

Both the militants belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen militant outfit and their identity is being ascertained, the official said. He said some arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site and the operation is over. The official said another encounter broke out in Dragad area of Shopian this morning as militants fired upon a search party of security forces. Security forces retaliated and in the ensuing gunfire, one militant was killed, he said.

The official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, adding the operation was on. Meanwhile, another gunfight broke out in Kachdoora area of Shopian. The encounter in Kachdoora is underway and further details are awaited, the official said.

