Terrorists barge into Jammu and Kashmir Police officer’s house in Anantnag, kill SPO, injure wife

Army in Kashmir

In a shocking incident , a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir was shot dead and his wife was injured after terrorists had barged into his house in Anantnag district. The incident took place last evening when SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh was fired upon inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Sheikh died on the spot and his wife had suffered injuries, the police official said. Sheikh’s wife was taken to nearby hospital and has been recuperating.

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday categorically stated that the two terrorists, who were gunned down in Anantnag’s encounter were from Pakistan and belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit. “The preliminary investigation suggests that both the killed terrorists are from Pakistan. Based on seizures made from the spot and other incriminating materials collected so far confirmed they were a part of outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit,” Jammu and Kashmir, Zonal Police Headquarters said in a statement.

At least two terrorists were killed in the encounter that broke out between security personnel and terrorists in Shistargam Dooru area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter began late Friday night, which continued for quite some time. The operation ended without any collateral damage.

“The encounter broke out at Shistargam Dooru area of Anantnag district Army, Anantnag Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) strongly retaliated to the attack. A huge cache of arms and ammunition have also been recovered following the encounter,” Jammu and Kashmir police said earlier in the day.