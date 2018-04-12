Tata Sons to form single aerospace, defence entity

The necessary statutory and regulatory approvals are in the process of being obtained.

Tata Sons on Wednesday said it is in the process of consolidating its various businesses across the aerospace and defence sectors together under a single entity — Tata Aerospace & Defence (Tata A&D).

The necessary statutory and regulatory approvals are in the process of being obtained. Tata A&D proposes to leverage its full range of expertise, experience and capabilities from across the group related to land-mobility solutions, aerospace, weapon systems, sensors and command, control, computers and intelligence.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said, “The formation of Tata A&D, a single unified entity, will allow us to better target emerging opportunities in aerospace and defence, and engage holistically with customers both in India and globally.” Several companies proposed to be forming part of Tata A&D already have strong, established partnerships with leading aerospace and defence firms and are part of the global supply chain. In some instances, they are also a global single source provider.

It is proposed that Tata A&D will also be deeply invested in the development of indigenous platforms uniquely suited for the Indian defence forces, which is central to Tata A&D’s long-term strategy. In addition to the growing list of JVs and collaborations with leading global equipment manufacturers, Tata A&D proposes to bring together over 6,000 employees and have production facilities in Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure and defence & aerospace, Tata Sons, said, “Tata A&D, when formed, will be better equipped to execute larger and more complex projects and be globally competitive as part of the global supply chain. We have moved beyond providing individual products to develop integrated offerings across land mobility, airborne platforms and systems, and weapons systems.”