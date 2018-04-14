Syria airstrikes LIVE Updates: US calls 100-missile attack ‘one-time shot’, Russia likely to call UN Security Council meeting

Syria air strikes LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in Syria this morning following which loud explosions rocked the country’s capital of Damascus and filled the sky with heavy smoke. (Reuters(

Syria air strikes LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in Syria this morning following which loud explosions rocked the country’s capital – Damascus and filled the sky with heavy smoke. Trump, on Friday night, announced that the three allies (US, Britain and France) had launched military strikes to punish Syrian President Bashar Assad for the alleged chemical weapons use and to prevent him from doing it again. The US president said Washington is prepared to “sustain” pressure on Assad until he ends what the president called a ‘criminal pattern of killing his own people’ with internationally banned chemical weapons.

The airstrikes launched by the United States and its allies Britain and France fired more than 100 missiles in a “one-time shot” the Pentagon said followed evidence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was responsible for a chemical weapons attack using at least chlorine gas. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted by missiles from both the sea and aircraft, which triggered Syrian air defences. Meanwhile, Russia is likely to call for a meeting of the United Nations security council to discuss U.S., British and French air strikes on Syria.

Track LIVE updates here:

11:10 AM: Syrian presidency tweets “Good souls will not be humiliated” after airstrikes by US, UK, France.

11:05 AM: French foreign minister says joint military operation in Syria is legitimate, limited and proportionate.

11 AM: French defence minister says Russia was warned ahead of joint US, UK, French military attacks on Syria.

10:55 AM: US Defence Secretary Mattis: At this time `no reports of losses’ on part of US, allies in Syria strike.