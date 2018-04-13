Sushma Swaraj meets Afghan Defence Minister, discusses issues relating to cross-border terrorism

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj met the visiting Minister of National Defence of Afghanistan Lt. General Tariq Shah Bahrami today. The two sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

(Source: MEA Twitter)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today held talks with Afghan Defence Minister Lt General Tariq Shah Bahramee during which he apprised her about Afghanistan’s internal reconciliation process and efforts to combat cross-border terrorism.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Bahramee shared his assessment of Afghan government’s recent initiatives for internal reconciliation, and efforts to combat terrorism, which receives support from safe havens and sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan, an oblique reference to Pakistan.

It said that the Afghan Defence Minister also “highlighted” that the Afghan people and the government would like India to continue to play a “greater role” in the country.

Bahramee also talked about efforts being made by Kabul to combat the menace of opium cultivation and drugs trafficking that funds terror against the people of Afghanistan, the ministry said in a statement.

“Afghanistan deeply appreciated the positive and constructive support extended by India for economic development and reconstruction in Afghanistan and to the Afghan National Defence and Security forces,” the MEA said.

Swaraj appreciated the courage with which the Afghan forces were defending their country and making supreme sacrifices, the ministry said.

“She conveyed India’s support for the efforts of the government and the people of Afghanistan for building a peaceful, secure, stable, united, inclusive and prosperous nation. India remains committed to its New Development Partnership according to the priorities of Afghanistan,” the MEA said.

India last year had announced that it would implement 116 development projects in Afghanistan under the ‘New Development Partnership’.

The Afghan Defence Minister is visiting India for the DefEXPO 2018 which is underway near Chennai. He had earlier met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.