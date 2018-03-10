PM Narendra Modi says India, France have robust cooperation in fields of defence and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today held a bilateral talk. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron today held a bilateral talk to explore ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries including in the fields of defence, security, trade and investment. India and France exchanged agreements and inked 14 pacts to boost cooperation, including security and nuclear energy on Saturday. While addressing the joint press conference with Macron, PM Modi said that the meeting is not just of two nations, but it is the union of two similar thinking cultures. He further said that liberty, equality and fraternity not only echo in France, but are also deeply embedded in India’s constitution.

Acknowledging the strategic partnership between the two nation, PM said that although this partnership is 20-year-old, the spiritual and civilizations partnership is millennia long. He also said that in the Defence sector India welcomes investments from France under ‘Make In India’. He further said that India and France have robust cooperation in fields of defence and security.

He encouraged the youth of both the countries to know each other’s countries, for which he said that the two nations have signed two agreements today. PM Modi also said they are releasing a ‘Joint Strategic Vision’ in the wake of the IndianOcean region which is extremely significant for peace and stability. He said that they believed the ‘people-to-people relationship’ is the most important dimension for the bright future of the bilateral relations. “We want our youths to know each other’s country, look at each other’s country, understand, work together so that thousands of ambassadors are ready for our relationship,” PM said.

The agreement on protection of classified information between the two countries was also inked after Modi-Macron talks. While speaking about the strategic partnership against terror, President Macron said that India and France have decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation and that both the nations are giving a new momentum to this partnership against terror.