Pakistan and Russia discusses defence and security relations

Pakistan and Russia today discussed defence and security relations and held talks on various global and regional issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua elaborated on Pakistan’s improved security situation and ongoing counter terrorism efforts, the Foreign Office said. She also expressed satisfaction at increasing military and technical cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. Russia’s deputy secretary National Security Council Mikhail Popov expressed deep appreciation and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and also recognised the need for joint efforts for peace, security and stability in the region, the Foreign Office said.