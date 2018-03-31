  3. Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Russia on April 3; to attend 7th Moscow Conference on International Security

Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Russia on April 3; to attend 7th Moscow Conference on International Security

Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here.

By: | Moscow | Published: March 31, 2018 1:12 AM
Niramala Sitharaman, Niramala Sitharaman russia visit, Niramala Sitharaman moscow, Niramala Sitharaman mocow conference, Niramala Sitharaman conference russia, Niramala Sitharaman russia conference, Niramala Sitharaman security conference, defence minister This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister.

Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman will be travelling to Russia next week to attend the seventh Moscow Conference on International Security here. This will be her first visit to Russia in her capacity as the Defence Minister. During her three-day tour, between April 3 and 5, she will participate in the VII Moscow Conference on International Security, according to a statement from Indian Embassy here. Sitharaman will also meet her Russian counterpart Army General Sergei Shoigu, and other senior leaders, it said.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high level exchanges between India and Russia. It will provide an opportunity to reinforce the traditional warm and friendly relations that exists between the two countries with particular reference to military technical cooperation,” the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top