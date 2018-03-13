Naxal attack in Sukma kills nine CRPF jawans: Top six developments so far

Sukma Naxal Attack: Naxal blow up CRPF van in Sukma killing nine CRPF jawans (Source: IE)

Naxal attack in Sukma kills nine CRPF jawans: In what is being seen as a big security failure, Naxals blew up a van with CRPF personnel on-board with IED blasts in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. At least nine CRPF jawans were martyred in the attack and many were critically injured. The jawans were rushed to a hospital in the state capital Raipur.

Media reports claim that the casualty figure may increase with many jawans admitted in serious condition. Notably, the blast occurred when a team of CRPF’s 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. Sukma SP, as per reports, also got caught in the ambush.

Top developments in Naxal attack on CRPF in Sukma so far

1. When and How: The blast occurred when a team of CRPF’s 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma. The CRPF van was blown off by the Naxals using a large quantity of IED. Extra security forces have now been deployed in the area.

2. Pre-Planned Attack: As per TV reports, it was a pre-planned attack as the Naxals weren’t happy with CRPF making a camp in Kistaram. There was no gun-fight during the incident. Media reports also claim that the Naxals raked the place to ensure that they target the right vehicle.

3. Sukma turning Naxal stronghold: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsevak Paikra, while speaking to a private news channel, admitted that Sukma is becoming the strong-hold of the Naxalites. He also said that the army is facing issues as the personnel deployed there aren’t well aware of the terrain and the local language is unfamiliar to them. On the other hand, the Naxalites are well aware of the local conditions. He added that it is an unfortunate incident and we will come up with a plan to counter the challenges.

4. Rajnath Singh takes stock: Soon after the incident, Rajnath Singh was briefed on the matter. He later said on twitter that he has directed the CRPF DG to leave for Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. I spoke to DG @crpfindia regarding the Sukma incident and asked him to leave for Chhattisgarh,” Singh said.

5. Mamata Banerjee offers condolences: Deeply saddened by the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, “Lives of at least nine CRPF jawans lost. My heartfelt homage to all the martyrs. Strength to their families. Jai Hind.”

6. Not the first such incident: Earlier in April 2017, in arguably the biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh in the last seven years, 25 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma.