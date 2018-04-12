LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 10th Edition of Defence Expo

PM Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Defence Expo in Chennai today. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Defence Expo in Chennai today. This year’s Defence Expo main theme is to showcase India as a defence manufacturing hub. The Prime Minister is accompanied by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Defence Expo has attracted over has over 670 defence firms, this includes 154 foreign defence firms and over 500 domestic defence production firms. Yesterday, on the first day of the defence expo, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam had addressed the media and had thanked the Prime Minister for his immense support. The mega exhibition will formally begin today with the participation of major international and domestic defence firms displaying their cutting-edge products. The agenda of this defence exposition was to change India’s image as an importer to India as an exporter of defence products. The tagline of the expo, “India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub”, also suggests India’s ambitious attempt to project itself as a manufacturer of defence products.