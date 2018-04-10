Mother calls son traitor; wants Hizbul terrorist son killed

Mother of Uzzaman admitted that he was in Kashmir and said that If her son was associated with any terror organisation, then the government could shoot him. (Representative Photo, Reuters)

Assam police have claimed that a man missing from the state since July last year has reportedly joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. Media reports said that both Assam and J&K police will now carry out a joint probe after reports of Qamr Uzzaman joining Hizbul emerged.

A photograph of the ‘missing’ Qamr Uzzaman carrying a rifle in his hand has gone viral on social media. It was reported that he is now a member of Hizbul Mujahideen and that his organisational code is ‘Dr Hurairah’. He was also identified in the photograph by his father Ibrahim Zaman of Jamunamukh, Hojai in Assam. He was also identified by his other family members.

The Assam state police and the J&K police are trying to ascertain when and how Uzzaman joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. The family members told the police that he went to Jammu and Kashmir for employment and that he was running a small business. The mother of Uzzaman also admitted that he was in Kashmir and said that the family had lost contact with him since one year.

“We have not been able to contact him since July 2017. If my son is associated with such an organisation, the government can shoot him, I do not need such a son”, said Qamr Uzzaman’s mother. She also told the police that it was indeed her son in the photograph. “He has become thinner,” she told the Assam police.

DGP Mukesh Sahay told the media that Assam police is in constant touch with J&K police and that they were conducting a joint investigation. The police also said that Qamr Uzzaman’s brother Mufidul also wanted his brother to be shot dead because of anti-national activities.

Qamr Uzzaman holds a masters degree in English and reportedly worked in the US between 2008 to 2012. The last time he visited his home in Jamunamukh was to drop his wife and child in 2017.