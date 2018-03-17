  3. Militants fire at senior officer’s cavalcade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Militants fire at senior officer’s cavalcade in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Suspected militants today attacked a senior police officer's cavalcade in south Kashmir's Shopian district, but there was no loss of life, police said.

By: | Published: March 17, 2018 12:39 PM
Jammu and Kashmir, Shopian,  A S Dinkar, officer cavalcade, Harmain area The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

Suspected militants today attacked a senior police officer’s cavalcade in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, but there was no loss of life, police said. The militants fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the militants to flee. There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top