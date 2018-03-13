LIVE | Naxals attack CRPF in Sukma: Eight jawans martyred in Chhattisgarh

Naxal attack kills eight CRPF jawans (Representational Image)

Naxals attack CRPF in Sukma: Eight CRPF personnel have been martyred in a Naxal attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. As per a PTI report, eight personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed when suspected Maoists blew up their mine-protected vehicle on Tuesday (March 13). A paramilitary official confirmed the report to PTI saying the blast occurred when a team of CRPF’s 212th battalion was patrolling in a forest in Kistaram area of Sukma.

As per the report, the security men were conducting an area-domination operation in the forest of Kistaram when the Maoists blew up the CRPF’s mine-protected vehicle. The rebels used a lot of explosives to blow up the vehicle. Home Minister Rajnath Singh has taken note of the attack and is taking stock of the situation.

Naxals attack CRPF in Sukma: Track LIVE Updates here

4: 10 pm: Following the incident, the former DG BSF SK Sood while speaking on the Sukma attack said, “CRPF has been repeatedly suffering big losses in this area, this means the CRPF authority is not taking remedial action, we should learn from mistakes.”

3: 55 pm: Deeply saddened by the development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, in a tweet, “Lives of at least nine CRPF jawans lost. My heartfelt homage to all the martyrs. Strength to their families. Jai Hind.”

3: 39 pm: As per TV reports, this was the second attack in the day. Media reports claim that there was a lack by the intelligence which led to the incident.

3: 15 pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh expresses condolences over the incident. He also directed the CRPF DG to leave for Chhattisgarh and take stock of the situation.

3: 00 pm: “A patrolling party was going from Kistaram to Palodi in an anti-landmine vehicle which was targeted by Naxals with an IED. Extra forces have reached the spot, there is no firing at present,” DM Awasthi, Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations, is quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

2: 49 pm: Earlier in April 2017, in the biggest Maoist attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh in the last seven years, 25 jawans were killed and six injured in an ambush in the Burkapal area of Sukma.

2: 42 pm: As per TV reports, it was a pre-planned attack as the Naxals weren’t happy with CRPF making a camp in Kistaram. There was no gun-fight during the incident.

2: 37 pm: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ramsevak Paikra, while speaking to a private news channel, said, it is an unfortunate incident and we will come up with a plan to counter the challenges.

2: 32 pm: The injured jawans have reportedly been taken to Chhattisgarh capital Raipur. Sukma SP, as per reports, also got caught in the ambush.

2: 25 pm: DM Awasthi, Special DG, Naxal Operations, while speaking to the media persons, said that the extra forces have been deployed at the site. Currently, there is no gunfight going on between the security forces and the Naxals. More details of the incident will be furnished later on.