Korean ship arrives to take part in Indo-Korea joint exercise

South Korean coastguard ship Badaro will be taking part in Indo-Korean Joint Naval Excercise (Photo for Representational purposes. Credits: AP Photo)

Korean Coast Guard ship ‘BADARO’, which is taking part in the Indo-Korean joint exercise ‘SAHYOG-HYEOBLYEOG 2018’ on April 5, berthed at Chennai Port Trust today.

Coast Guard (Eastern) region senior officials welcomed the 88 crew members and Superintendent Oh Taeog upon arrival, an official release said.

The Korean delegation during their brief stay in the city would call on important dignitaries while a friendly

volleyball match between two Coast Guards has also been planned.

As part of cross-training exercise, Indian Coast Guard personnel would visit BADARO and its crew would visit the

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Coast Guard Air station in the city, the release said.

The joint exercise will be conducted off Chennai coast on the Bay of Bengal on April 5.

“The mission of the joint exercise is to develop working level co-operation and enhance interoperability in the fields of maritime search and rescue, anti-piracy operations,” the

release said.

Coast Guard, Director General, Rajendra Singh along with his Korean counterpart Park Kyung would jointly review the

search and rescue exercise.

The Korean ship upon completion of the exercise would depart on April 6, the release added.