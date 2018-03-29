ISRO launches GSAT-6A, big boost for Armed Forces

ISRO successfully Launches GSAT-6A Satellite at Sriharikota, Andra Pradesh. (Credits: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its new communication satellite GSAT-6A in to orbit today. The 2000 kg GSAT-6A satellite was launched using Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andra Pradesh at 4.56pm. This was GSLV’s 12th flight with an indigenous cryogenic engine.

Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan told the media that the new GSAT-6A satellite was similar to its predecessor, the GSAT-6. However, the GSAT-6A satellite aims at providing a novel platform for emerging technologies. Reports also said that it will also make way for the demonstration of 6m-S Band Unfurlable Antenna and other handheld ground terminals and network management techniques.

Watch: ISRO launches GSAT-6A Communication Satellite from Sriharikota

“This satellite launch by ISRO will prove to be a big game-changer for India’s second mission to the moon. The satellite launch will also help us test and validate the payload carrying capacities of the GSLV. It will also help meet communications requirements for civilian and military purposes”, said Kartik Bommakanti, an Associate Fellow at ORF.

The satellite which weighs 2,000 kg will use the multi-beam coverage technology. The satellite will be extremely efficient in mobile connectivity anywhere in India. This is because of the unique feature that GSAT-6A can boast of. It will sport a unique 6-meter wide umbrella-like antenna (6m-S Band Unfurlable Antenna). This antenna makes it easier for communication purposes all over the region as it is three times bigger than the generally used antenna. This feature will not just help for civilian purposes, but will also play a crucial role for military purposes. ISRO said that the satellite will complement GSAT-6 which is orbiting since early 2015 at a longitude of 83 degrees East.