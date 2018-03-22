Indian Navy Heron drone crashes in Porbandar

Isareli developed Heron drone which India has acquired. (Photo for Representational purposes)

A Heron drone belonging to the Indian Navy has crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat. The Israeli developed drone is said to have crashed near a GIDC police station, in an open ground of an ice factory. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is said to have taken off at around 9:30 am but crashed within minutes.

The drone also reportedly caught fire and the police called the firefighters to douse the fire. There have been no reports of death or injury in the incident. A board of injury has been ordered.

The Heron is an Israeli developed drone. India had inked the deal with Israel in early 2015. The Heron has an endurance limit of 30 hours, with a maximum payload of 2700 kg. Reports suggest that India already has a squadron of Heron UAVs, which is primarily being used for surveillance purposes in Kashmir and China border.

