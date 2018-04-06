Indian Army helicopter makes emergency landing near Vellore

“The helicopter developed an engine-related snag 35 km from Vellore. It landed in a field,” defence sources said. (Representative image: IE)

An Army helicopter flying from Bengaluru to Chennai made an emergency landing in this district due to a technical snag, defence and police officials said. “The helicopter developed an engine-related snag 35 km from Vellore. It landed in a field,” defence sources said. Another aircraft carrying spare parts and necessary recovery support has been sent to the location.

The chopper was scheduled to participate in next week’s DefExpo here. It landed in a secluded open space near Ambur in this district due to a technical fault, police said. There were no reports of injuries to anyone.

(More details are awaited.)