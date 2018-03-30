India-Japan to work towards a stronger Indo-Pacific strategy

EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono address the media after 9th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is on her way back to India after a successful 3-day visit to Japan. When in Japan the EAM met Japnese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral relations between India and Japan. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also conveyed his regards to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. He said that the two countries had a traditional friendship which was characterised by “heart-to-heart” bonds.

The bilateral meet between India and Japan tabled many discussions. The 9th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue resulted in a discussion on economic development, infrastructure and most important issues relating to terrorism and regional security. In a joint statement issued by EAM Sushma Swaraj and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, Swaraj said that the two delegations had productive talks, covering a wide-range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Watch: Minister Sushma Swaraj meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on Japanese Prime Minister @AbeShinzo today morning in Tokyo. EAM conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi to PM Abe. PM Abe said that ???????????????? traditional friendship are characterised by heart-to-heart bonds and blessed with a huge potential for growth pic.twitter.com/jN8GWI4Nau — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 30, 2018

The relationship between India and Japan has clearly boosted with a repeated number of high-level ministerial visits and with other diplomatic exchanges. It was in 2014, after Modi’s triumphant victory, that India-Japan relations became stronger than ever. Prime Minister Modi visited Tokyo in 2014 and established the Special Strategic and Global Partnership with Japan.

Hailing Japan as a natural partner EAM Sushma Swaraj said, “We believe that there is vast scope to combine our relative advantages, whether of capital, technology or human resources and to work for mutual benefit”. She also said that India under Prime Minister was now an innovation and manufacturing hub. She called for greater participation of the Japanese in investing in India. Lauding the Japanese technology, Swaraj welcomed Japan’s attempt to help India in building robust High-Speed Rail System.

Apart from the cooperation is the IT, space, healthcare and food processing sector, the bi-lateral talk also extensively discussed on issues relating to regional security and terrorism. Both the leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and asserted that there would be no tolerance towards any form of violence. It agreed to cooperate and work together in rooting out terrorist safe havens, disrupting terror networks and terror financing channels. The agreed to further enable ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy’. The Strategic Dialogue between Swaraj and Kono also cemented the foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Japan for the next bilateral Annual Summit.

Swaraj and Kono also agreed to have greater participation in people-to-people exchanges. This shall include Ministers, parliamentarians, scholars and other members of the artistic community. Both leaders also emphasised the need to address the issues of climate change. Prior to this, EAM Sushma Swaraj addressed the Indian diaspora at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Tokyo. She also lauded diaspora community in Japan for strengthening India’s relation with Japan. On the sidelines, she also met the Chairman of Liberal Democratic Party Policy Research Council Fumio Kishida.