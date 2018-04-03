IAF MiG helicopter topples near Kedarnath

Indian Air Force MiG helicopter topples near Kedarnath. (Credits: ANI)

A MiG-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand this morning. All the passengers on board are out of danger and are safe, the officials said.

The accident took place after the helicopter crash-landed as it hit an iron beam at the perimeter of temple wall while it was trying to land at the helipad near Kedarnath temple, reported ANI news agency.

Four people including the IAF pilot suffered minor injuries, but they are out of danger. The helicopter was carrying a pilot, a co-pilot and six other passengers. It had eight passengers in total. The Indian Air Force’s MiG-17 V5 also caught fire after the collision. However, the fire was brought under control.

The fire was brought under control, though smoke continued to billow from the engine compartment of the helicopter that came to rest on its side after crash-landing.

An Indian Air Force official said that a court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.

(further details awaited)