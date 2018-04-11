GMR group to set up aerospace & defence manufacturing hub in TN  

GMR in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation will set up an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub at Hosur soon.

Infrastructure major GMR group today said it would set up an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub in Hosur, about 300 km from here, to promote the production of defence equipment in the region.

The project is a joint venture between GMR Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Under the project, about 600 acres of prime industrial land has been made available for immediate occupation, a

company statement said.

During the DefExpo 2018, to be organised by the Ministry of Defence, a team from the GMR Group would be talking to potential investors about the salient points of the project and discuss potential opportunities, it said.

Under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Centre had recently announced setting up of a Defence Industrial Production Corridor between Hosur and Chennai, the statement said.

“The proposed defence manufacturing hub is a step towards making this vision a reality,” it said.

GMR Group, Business Chairman-Transportation and Urban Infrastructure, BVN Rao said, “The hub can potentially be a game changer for the region.”

“We will be providing all the necessary infrastructure facilities to attract global majors to set up their manufacturing facilities here,” he said.

“GKSIR Hosur is keen to set an international benchmark. GMR Group is a world-renowned infrastructure developer and we already have an excellent track record of creating mega infrastructure projects in India and abroad”, he noted.

The proposed hub is an ideal location for various defence public sector undertakings like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the release added.