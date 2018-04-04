Fewer foreign companies to participate in Defexpo

The focus of the Defexpo 2018 is to mark India as a hub of defence production and as an emerging pioneer in defence exports. The exposition will also mark the initiation of the “Make-II” procedure

Defence manufacturing exhibition “Defexpo”, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12, has seen a significant dip in the number of foreign companies joining the event, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the total exhibition area and the number of Indian companies participating in the event have gone up.

According to Defence Production Secretary Ajay Kumar, there are 154 foreign companies participating in the Defexpo this year.

The Secretary said the drop in a number of foreign companies participating was around 10 percent compared to the last expo.

An official statement issued ahead of the last Defexpo held in Goa in 2016 had said that 490 foreign companies took part in the exhibition.

This year, 523 Indian companies will participate in the event, up from 510 in 2016.

Overall in 2016, the Defence Ministry had announced the participation of around a thousand Indian and foreign companies. Compared to that, the total number of participants this year has slipped to 677.

The exhibition would be spread over 290,000 square feet area and would also have a live demonstration area.

Among the exhibitors this year, around 72 percent are Indian firms, and about 20 percent of the area is covered by mediums small and micro enterprises (MSME), the Secretary said.

This year, for the first time, the Indian naval warships will be exhibited to the public.

Kumar said warships will be anchored at the Chennai harbour on April 13-14. Entry would be free for general public.