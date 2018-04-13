DefExpo 2018: Goa Shipyard Limited and Naval Group partner to make shore-based simulators for Scorpene submarines

GSL and Naval Group have signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ to expand and develop their partnership in design and production of all shore-based simulators for Scorpene-class submarines.

Defence Expo 2018: Goa Shipyard Limited, an Indian defence PSU and Naval Group of the French naval defence industry have signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ on 12th April to expand and develop their partnership in design and production of all shore-based simulators for Scorpene-class submarines. The agreement was signed at the DefExpo 2018 in Chennai. The two defence companies aim at producing advanced indigenous simulators for Scorpene Submarines. Earlier, the two companies had signed MoUs to collaborate on the development of advanced simulators for Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) and Submarine Escape Training Tower (SETT). This agreement comes as a huge boost for the Make in India initiative.

The new agreement between GSL and Naval Group will offer the Indian Navy with an array of 3D simulators. Addressing the gathering at an event, Rear Admiral Shekhar Mital, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL said, “Moving ahead with the Vision of ‘Make In India’ and bringing state of art technologies to India, we have expanded the scope of futuristic diversification on the strength of our old partner Naval Group.”

The two companies will make a series of simulators for Scorpene Submarines of the Indian Navy. It will add to the existing powerhouse of Land Based Simulators, Fire Fighting Simulator and Nuclear Biological & Chemical Simulators. François Dupont, the Director of the International Trade Department of Naval Group also said that Naval Group’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ was further strengthened through this partnership.

The Indian Navy will now be able to use simulators that will enable them to prepare for all weather conditions. Naval Group will supply the Indian Navy with tactical simulators, diving safety simulators and also solutions for crew training on frigates, command ships, corvettes etc.

The new 3D simulator that will be offered to the Indian Navy aims at familiarising new crew members to the ship. The simulator will enable crew members to easily access the ship space, adjust to the systems and equipment that are on board. It will also help them when the ship is not available during maintenance periods. The simulator can be adapted for submarines and surface ships as well.