Defence Expo 2018: India, Ukraine step military ties, sign deals worth Rs 130 crore

Defence Expo 2018: India and Ukraine have expanded their bilateral military and technical cooperation by signing contracts worth Rs 130 crore. The contracts were signed at the 10th edition of India’s international defence expo that is being held in Chennai. It was reported that Ukroboronprom, a state-owned defence enterprise of Ukraine signed the contract with Bharat Electronics Limited worth Rs 120 crore in the first two days of the exhibition. A statement from Ukroboronprom read that the agreement between Ukraine based defence firm and BEL will work on projects to develop modernised components for armoured vehicles. The two companies will also focus on creating modernised radar and air defence systems. There would also be joint research on engineering development in sonar and radar devices, the statement added. The contract will be specifically between BEL and Spetstecnoexport, a subsidiary of the state-owned Ukroboronprom, Ukraine defence company.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) also signed an MoU with Motorsich JSC and Ivchenko Progress SE, Ukraine based defence firms that design and develop aero engines for defence and civilian purposes. HAL will be working closely with Motorsich for the development of PV-117 MT engine. The modernisation of PV-117 MT engine will power the Mi-7 copters. The two companies will also be working on the AL-20D engine that will be used in cargo and transport aircraft. HAL is already is in a process of designing and developing medium thrust and shaft engines. “We have signed the MoU to further strengthen its existing indigenous engines”, said T Suvarna Raju, Chairman, MD, HAL at the event.

The agreements between Ukraine defence firms and HAL and BEL will also boost the ambitious Make In India campaign. With the development of PV-117 MT engine, the Soviet-designed Mil Mi copters will be further modernised in its operations, cruise speed, range and armament capacity.