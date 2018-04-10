DCM Shriram forays into defence production, develops bullet-proof vehicle

The company has indigenously designed, tested and developed a light bullet-proof vehicle Zebu for Indian defence and para-military forces in their strategic activities.

DCM Shriram Industries (DSIL), with a portfolio of products comprising sugar, alcohol, fine chemicals and rayon tyrecord, on Monday announced its new venture into defence equipment manufacturing. The company has indigenously designed, tested and developed a light bullet-proof vehicle Zebu for Indian defence and para-military forces in their strategic activities.

Tilak Dhar, chairman and MD at DSIL, said, “It is with great pride that I announce the development and launch of Zebu, a light bullet-proof vehicle (LBPV) for supply to the Indian defence and paramilitary forces. We have consistently worked towards import substitution and creating industrial wealth in India. We believe that this project will create jobs not only in our company but in a series of auto ancillary units and allied services, bringing prosperity to the nation.”

The company also plans to export the vehicles. Alok B Shriram, vice chairman and deputy MD, said, “In addition to providing vehicles in India, our aim is to export them to other nations and peace-keeping forces. We have shortlisted four areas where we would like to concentrate on, the primary one being armoured vehicles. The Zebu is meant for protection of Indian armed forces from the light automatic weapon fire, small grenade and IED blasts.”

The company claims that Zebu is a robust and competently-designed light bullet-proof vehicle that is capable of operating in all terrains and has excellent off-road capabilities. The firing ports allow the soldiers to inflict devastating prophylactic fire. It has a 360° rotating turret which can bring down immense fire-power and inflict severe damage on the enemy.