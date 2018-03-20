Braveheart resumes duty: Chetan Kumar Cheetah, CRPF commandant, back in action a year after being shot nine times

CRPF Officer Chetan Kumar Cheetah who was injured in Bandipora encounter last year is ready to resume duty (Source: ANI photo)

Chetan Kumar Cheetah, a CRPF commandant who survived injuries after being shot at nine times has once again resumed duty. Cheetah who had received nine bullet injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir was given the second highest gallantry medal, Kirti Chakra. He has currently joined the CRPF directorate at CGO Complex and is waiting for a posting, reported TOI. He would be given office work and would not be sent out on duty as he has not completely recovered, the report added. The report also said that he still had small issues with his health and that it would take some time to be completely fine.

Last year, Cheetah had told the media that he wishes to work with the COBRA, a battalion and specialised unit of CRPF that is proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare that fights Maoists in the red belt area. Though his zeal to work for the nation is unquestionable, Cheetah would ideally need two years to return to normal and serve on the field, said the report.

Chetan Kumar Cheetah was the Commanding Officer of CRPF’s 45th battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. On February 14, 2017, the Cheetah and his troops were conducting a search operation in Bandipora sector of Kashmir. Both he and his troop were ambushed by terrorists hiding in that area and there was the massive exchange of fire between the CRPF forces and the terrorists. Cheetah received nine bullet shots that left him severely injured. Despite being shot at, he had thwarted the terrorist mission. He was in a comatose state for almost a month. Cheetah has also lost his right eye and is undergoing physiotherapy to gain sensation in his hand.

Chetan Kumar Cheetah was lauded by the Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Army Chief Bipin Rawat and other senior officers for showing such courage. Cheetah also visited the CRPF Academy in Mount Abu to give a motivational speech, reports said. His desire to resume his service to the nation might be inspiring, but his family is also worried about his health and hope that he recovers completely from all injuries. The lionhearted Chetan Kumar Cheetah resuming his work truly shows his unconditional commitment to serve the nation, that which continues to inspire every one of us.