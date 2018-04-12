Ashok Leyland ready to bid for 20 pct of Indian Army tenders

The products showcased are light specialist vehicle, general service logistic vehicle, medium bullet proof vehicle, high mobility vehicle as well as a power pack for artillery guns and upgrade solution for tracked vehicles.

Hinduja flagship commecial vehicle major Ashok Leyland (ALL), the largest suppliers of logistic vehicles to the Indian Army, on Wednesday said that it has developed capabilities to bid for 20 % to 25% of the tenders of the Indian Army.

Addressing the media, Vinod Dasari, MD, ALL, said, “We have been an integral part of our nations’s defence operations and we continue to evolve as a trusted partner in providing end-to-end solutions in the area of mobility. We plan to be at the forefront of designing and making in India by expanding our range of vehicle and technology solutions offering. We have developed capabilities which will help us to bid for 20% to 25 % of the tenders of the Indian army as against less than 1% earlier.” The company showcased six advanced-technology products and solutions at the DefExpo 2018.

The products showcased are light specialist vehicle, general service logistic vehicle, medium bullet proof vehicle, high mobility vehicle as well as a power pack for artillery guns and upgrade solution for tracked vehicles. ALL has made significant investments in-house to develop the next generation of world- class mobility solutions and technologies for the country’s armed forces.

ALL is targeting around rS 5000 crore from defence business as against `800 crore currently.

Initially, ALL was catering only to logistics space, now it caters to various applications including missile launchers and rocket launchers. ALL supplies a large number of vehicles for various applications to the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and para-military forces.