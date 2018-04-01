Anantnag Encounter: One terrorist killed by security forces, another arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces. (PTI)

One terrorist was killed early on Sunday, while another arrested by security forces after a gunbattle, an ANI report has said. Meanwhile, another encounter also been reported from Shopian

Earlier this month, two terrorists were also killed by security forces in the Dooru area of Anantnag. Arms and ammunition were also recovered after the gun battle.

The Anantnag Police along with 19 (Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF had also conducted a search operation in the Shishtargam area as a part of joint operation. This led to the encounter which took place night where the terrorists were hiding.

Last night it was confirmed that there was some exchange of fire in the area.

The gunbattle had come two days after the fierce encounter in the border district of Kupwara which claimed the lives of five security.

Story under development