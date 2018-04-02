AFSPA extended for 6 months in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam were declared disturbed under AFSPA since 1958.

The Centre today extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police station areas bordering Assam by another six months.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and eight police stations bordering Assam were declared “disturbed” areas under the AFSPA, 1958.

The Act gives special rights and immunity to security forces in carrying out various operations in “disturbed” areas. It gives security personnel the power to search premises and arrest without warrant, to use force even to the extent of causing death.

“And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh and in the area falling within the jurisdiction of eleven police stations in districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, has been undertaken.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of the following eight police stations in the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 up to September 30, 2018 w.e.f. April 1, 2018, unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.

The eight police stations are — Balemu and Bhalukpong police stations in West Kameng district, Seijosa police station in East Kameng district, Balijan police station in Papumpare district, Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district and Sunpura police station in Lohit district.

A home ministry official said the AFSPA, which has been in force in Arunachal Pradesh for last three decades, was extended for six more months due to various violent activities by insurgent groups NSCN, ULFA, NDFB, and others.