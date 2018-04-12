Adani Group ties up with Punj Lloyd, Rave Gears

The collaboration intends to manufacture gears and gear assemblies mainly for rotary platforms, currently under production in India for HAL, and for future programmes like the Naval Utility Helicopters and Naval Multi Role Helicopters.

Adani Group, a global integrated infrastructure player, on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Punj Lloyd and Rave Gears (USA) for the design, manufacture and assembly of high precision gears and transmission systems.

The collaboration intends to manufacture gears and gear assemblies mainly for rotary platforms, currently under production in India for HAL, and for future programmes like the Naval Utility Helicopters and Naval Multi Role Helicopters. The collaboration will use the manufacturing base in India for exports to global OEMs – both in the military and civil aerospace domain.

Ashish Rajvanshi, head of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The collaboration is another step in Adani Group’s vision of creating a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem by bringing world-class capabilities to the country. It will help establish new production lines in India, generate employment and build sustainable skills.” The three companies aim at increasing self-reliance at the tier-1 level, which will be critical for system integration of platforms in India. The collaboration furthers the indigenisation agenda under Make in India programme and will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country.

“Punj Lloyd has been at the forefront of building industrial capabilites in defence manufacturing in the country across various domains – from small arms to artillery guns. This collaboration will enable India to achieve indigenisation in one of the most critical components in rotary platforms,” said Ashok Wadhawan, president, manufacturing business, Punj Lloyd.

On this new association, Rave CEO Nick Patel said, “We at Rave are extremely excited at the immense potential that unfolds with this collaboration. It is an opportunity for Rave to do what its best at; offer technology which led Rave to conquer NASCAR market in 3 years, and achieve 70% cost and 68% cycle time reduction to Bell Helicopter, among several other achievements.”