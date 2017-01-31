When Pranab Mukherjee praised surgical strikes against Pakistan in Parliament and got a thundering response

President Pranab Mukherjee. Source: PTI

President Pranab Mukherjee kickstarted the Budget session of Parliament today and highlighted what the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government had done for the common man and also indicated its vision. he said, “My Govt has taken bold decisions in the interests for the poor. Social and economic equality for deprived sections is the first promise of our constitution, our Govt is committed to fulfil it. My Govt has taken many initiatives to improve the quality of life of the poor, committed to provide shelter. At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’.”

The gathered MPs listened to the entire speech in rapt silence. However, this was broken majestically when President Mukherjee started talking about the surgical strikes that the Modi government had ordered across the LoC targeting terrorist camps and successfully managed to kill scores of gunmen there. Pranab said, “Our defence forces successfully conducted surgical strikes to prevent infiltration by terrorists. We are proud of the forces, and the exemplary courage and valour displayed by them.”

As soon as these words were spoken by Mukherjee, the Members of Parliament of both houses started clapping and banging the tables in gusto showing exemplary cooperation in a national cause.

President also highlighted that a grateful nation has taken steps to make the life of our army men and other security forces easier. He said, “Four-decade-old demand of One Rank, One Pension (OROP) has been fulfilled.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:

India — under Prime Minister Narendra Modi — crossed the line of control in more ways than one on September 29, 2016. The Army conducted surgical strikes on terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control, after a terrorist attack on an army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 19 jawans. The strikes were widely hailed by as a strong retaliation, and the Army’s new chief General Bipin Rawat said that it is prepared to use the tactic again if needed.

As a nation we regained our self-respect and self-esteem. Whether it was the attack on the Indian parliament, 26/11, the Mumbai train explosions, Pathankot or Uri, each time we were gripped by a sense of helplessness and hopelessness. The surgical strikes have rid us of that strange, almost embarrassed feeling of being emasculated as a nation.