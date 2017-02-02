Very positive Union Budget 2017 for the education sector: Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Mahindra Ecole Centrale

“Setting up the innovation fund for secondary education segment is a welcome step. The fact that Skill India Mission continues to be centrestage in the scheme of things of the FM also underlines the importance on Skilling India for the future,” he said.

Stating that the the focus of the government on the youth of the country is commendable, Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Deputy Dean – Academics, Mahindra Ecole Centrale on Thursday said that Union Budget 2017 was very positive for the education sector. “Setting up the innovation fund for secondary education segment is a welcome step. The fact that Skill India Mission continues to be centrestage in the scheme of things of the FM also underlines the importance on Skilling India for the future,” he said.

“Autonomy of educational institutes are essential for innovation in learning as well as research and hence the proposed reforms in UGC with a focus on accreditation and rankings are revolutionary steps that have the capability of transforming the higher education arena in the country, making it more globally competitive. All in all, a very positive budget for the Education sector,” he added.

Vidhu Goyal, the founder of WONK, a Tutor Booking App said,“Budget announcement for setting up an innovation fund to address poor learning outcomes in secondary schools would have a significant impact on quality of education being imparted. ICT-enabled transformation in schools is again the “need of the hour” however lack of technology infrastructure may come across as a major hurdle.”

Meanwhile, about the Education sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Union Budget speech said, “For the youth, I propose introduction of a system of measuring annual learning. Emphasis will be given to science education in schools. National Testing agency to conduct all examinations in higher education, freeing CBSE and other agencies. 100 skill centres will be made across India. Creatively and innovativity will be promoted. 3479 educationally backward blocks will be given focus. Swayam platform will be launched with atleast 350 online courses and it will be made available through DTH.”