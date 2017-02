Bedi also congratulated Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in her twitter message. (PTI)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today said the Union budget for the fiscal 2017-2018 “is the result of a comprehensively, proactively functioning government.”

Stating that “India is in safe hands and we are grateful,” the Lt Governor in her twitter handle said, “The optimum utilisation of resources has become the foundation of the new budget.”

Bedi also congratulated Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in her twitter message.