Union Budget 2017 will strengthen economy from grass roots: India Inc

“This Budget would tremendously strengthen the economic muscle of the country. It is directionally correct, fiscally prudent and strengthens the governance fabric of the nation,” Ficci President Pankaj Patel said. (Reuters)

India Inc today said the budget builds a positive sentiment that government will take all steps to boost growth with its focus on rural economy and infrastructure but rued no cut in corporate tax for large companies. “Overall a safe and balanced budget, which could have been bolder. Good allocations for rural development, affordable housing, agriculture and infrastructure sectors. Some incentives for MSMEs but corporate tax reduction linked to job creation and investments was missing which would have spurred much needed private sector investment.

“Removal of FIPB is a good move which will ease FDI inflow. Sadly no impetus for exports, science & technology, manufacturing sector which would have boosted the Make in India initiative,” Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said.

However, while welcoming reduction in income tax for smaller firms to 25 per cent, a section of India Inc rued that larger firms did not get relief in the form of lower corporate tax.

Softening the demonetisation blow, the Budget for 2017-18 today halved the tax to 5 per cent on income up to Rs 5 lakh but proposed a new surcharge of 10 per cent on income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, and raised duties on cigarettes and pan masala while stepping up allocations for infrastructure, rural, agriculture and social sectors.