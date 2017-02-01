Union Budget 2017 will be presented today: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan spikes delay talk after IUML MP E Ahamed’s demise

The same decision was then announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Mahajan. She said, “The Union Budget 2017 will be presented today, will formally announce shortly.” (ANI)

Putting all speculation to rest about delaying the presentation of the Budget by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today in the wake of the demise of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) E Ahamed, the government has decided to go ahead with it. While the Opposition parties, including former PM HD Deve Gowda, said that the presentation can be postponed, the Narendra Modi led NDA government has taken the stand that it will brook no delay.

Watch me live presenting the Union Budget 2017 at 11 am, February 1, 2017 http://t.co/BtQAlBf8Zz — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) February 1, 2017

E Ahamed, passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday morning at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in the Parliament yesterday. The senior minister was admitted in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday. Earlier, Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi had visited the ailing politician in the hospital. Later, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about his health. Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

Union Budget 2017 will be presented on schedule in the Parliament today, that is February 1, at 11:00 AM. The government will not postpone the presentation of the Budget despite the death of a sitting member of parliament (MP), E Ahamed. There were reports that the government, in consultation with the Opposition parties, will decide on the Budget presentation after Kerala MP E Ahamed passed away early today morning.

