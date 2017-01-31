Union Budget 2017: When to watch, where to watch LIVE streaming of Budget 2017 to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

The Union budget is going to be a major one, especially after the demonetisation move by PM Narendra Modi and also due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states. All eyes are now on FM Arun Jaitley. (Source: PTI)

The Union Budget 2017 will be telecasted on February 1, and it will be a historical budget as it will be the first time in the last 92 years, that both the Union Budget as well as the Railway budget will be presented on the same day. Breaking away from the norm, the Budget will be a combined document and presented on an advanced date, instead of the usually scheduled last Wednesday of the month. The Budget Session for 2017 started on Tuesday, January which was begun by President Pranab Mukherjee’s address to the Parliament and the Economic Survey being tabled. Now, the stage is totally set for the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s fourth presentation of Union budget. The Union budget is going to be a major one, especially after the demonetisation move by PM Narendra Modi and also due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states. All eyes are now on FM Arun Jaitley:

When is Union Budget 2017?

Union Budget for 2017-2018 fiscal year will be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. Jaitley will be highlighting the important allocations to various sectors. It is the start of the budget session, and due to the upcoming assembly elections, one part will end on February 9 and then resume on March 8 again.

Where can you watch the Live streaming of Budget 2017?

The Union Budget 2017 will be telecasted LIVE on Lok Sabha television from 11 am onwards on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. The budget will also be telecasted on the national channel Doordarshan. You can also watch it on the government’s website: http://budgetlive.nic.in/ . You can catch the budget 2017 LIVE here:

What to expect from the Union Budget 2017?

The Modi government has been giving lots of incentives to boost the growth of various industries. However, industry leaders feel that lots more remain to be done. For instance, to provide support for the development of firms, the taxation regime needs to be eased out for businessmen and start-up entrepreneurs across all industries. Income Tax slabs and rates may see favourable change as demonetisation and GST will play key roles this fiscal. As a fallout of demonetisation, consumer spending is expected to be low so a relaxation in tax slab structures may be on the cards. The main announcements will be in the areas of : Policy reform, taxation, demonetisation, digital economy and cashless economy initiatives, Make in India, investment, IT industry and real estate.