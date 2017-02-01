Union Budget 2017: What is in Arun Jaitley’s briefcase? Check out Twitter reactions

The Union Budget 2017 is to be presented today and a number of analysts and experts are providing their views about what is in front of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as far as options that he can take and what he cannot. (PTI)

The Union Budget 2017 is to be presented today and a number of analysts and experts are providing their views about what is in front of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as far as options that he can take and what he cannot. While there are no guarantees about what is the content of the Budget that is now in FM’s briefcase, there are some things that must be looked at and talked about. Here we present the same and expected impact on various sectors of the economy as well as the Narendra Modi government’s vision for the country and how it expects to take that forward by implementing its various policies: Here are a number of reactions on Twitter that you must check:

Speaking to ET Now, Madhusudan Kela reacted by saying, “Will watch out for sops for auto, housing and textiles sector. Tinkering with STCG tax would cause volatility in the market. Worst case scenario for LTCG Tax would be for definition to be changed to 3 years holding period. Market prepared for a slight change in definition of LTCG Tax. If we exceed 3.5% fiscal deficit, cut in interest rates will be delayed.”

On commodities prices rising, Kela was of the opinion that, “If oil prices move closer to $70/bbl, government’s gains will get capped.”

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Speaking to ET Now, Rashesh Shah said, “Government will have to push public sector capex till private sector capex revives. Hope to see cut in corporate tax rates. An increase in tax collections will give Centre room to cut corporate tax rate.”

Sandeep Tandon said, “Government needs to move toward continuous ETFs, divestment,” he further told ET Now, “Markets will not see any significant fall post Budget.”

Motilal Oswal’s Raamdeo told ET Now, “Mutual funds will not be impacted much from changes in LTCG Tax. Changes in LTCG taxation would have only temporary blip on investing in equities.”

Gautham Chhaochharai had this reaction on ET Now, “Momentum of earnings cut will not be a drag on markets. FIIs keenly watching fiscal deficit roadmap.”