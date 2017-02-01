Union Budget 2017 Vox Populi: Good, bad to ugly, check out what twitterati have to say about Arun Jaitley’s proposals

Union Budget 2017 was presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today and his budgetary proposals have elicited a number of reactions on Twitter. The twitterati have reacted in various ways from good, bad to ugly as they learned exactly how their wallets would be impacted. The Budget was presented today by FM Jaitley after a few hours of uncertainty over the demise of IUML MP E Ahamed, but the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, decided that no postponement would be ordered.

(ANI)

Expectations were that there would be a populist budget that would cater to the taxpayers’ expectations as well as ensure ease of doing business improves plus the indirect tax burden be reduced. How well these expectations were met, or whether the government took a hard stance to ensure the Indian economy is not burdened further in the wake of the global slowdown as well as the demonetisation impact has become clear.

Arun Jaitley started his speech by saying, “The Govt is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money, I express gratitude to people for their strong support. Our Govt was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance. The focus will be on energizing our youth, to reap benefits of growth & employment. We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration.” Check out here the reactions to Arun Jaitley’s proposals:

Atul KhatriVerified account ‏@one_by_two

The awkward moment when the underprivileged & farmers can’t see the #UnionBudget2017 live because there is no electricity in their village

Madhur Nigam ‏@madhur8594

Has #KapilSibal helped #ArunJaitley with this poetic overflow before announcing the #Budget2017? Find such things so tacky and unwanted

aadesh Shukla ‏@aadeshShukla10

#Budget2017 My approach in preparing the #Budget is to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure & poverty alleviation with fiscal prudence

Just ahead of the presentation of the Budget, here is what was on most people’s mind!

Vikram Chandra Verified account ‏@vikramchandra

Government seems clear that the Budget will go ahead but the opposition will protest that decision. #Budget

Punit Goenka Verified account ‏@punitgoenka

It is no doubt a special moment for @narendramodi gov. It will be the 1st time, #Budget will be presented on 1st Feb,merged with #RailBudget

Rahul Puri Verified account ‏@rahulpuri

Yes, the #Budget should go ahead as scheduled. Condolences first but then move on. #Parliament