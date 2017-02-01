Union Budget 2017: Union Budget lacks vision, neglects women, farmers, says Dimple Yadav

I am not satisfied with this budget. It is directionless and lacks vision to transform the country, said Dimple Yadav. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party leader and wife of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the Union Budget as “vision and directionless” and said that it neglected the farmers and the women. “I am not satisfied with this budget. It is directionless and lacks vision to transform the country,” Yadav, the Lok Sabha member from Kannauj, told IANS outside Parliament.

Dimple, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, said: “This government has neglected the farmers, youths and especially the women of the country. There is nothing in the budget for them.”

You May Also Like To Watch this:



Talking about Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Dimple claimed that the SP and Congress alliance would easily form the next government in the state with a clear majority. Asked about her expected joint rally with Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi, she said, “The party will take a call. As and when when I am asked, I am ready for it.”