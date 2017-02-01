Union Budget 2017: Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Bannerjee dubs it clueless, useless, baseless, missionless even actionless

Mamata Bannerjee on Wednesday slammed NDA’s Union Budget 2017 (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Wednesday slammed Union Budget 2017 presented by FM Arun Jaitley saying it is misleading, full of jugglery of numbers and hollow words which mean nothing. She took to Twitter to express, “Tax payers still have restrictions on withdrawals. Remove all restrictions immediately. And where are the figures for demonetisation?”

Banerjee took to Twitter to make her opposition known, “No roadmap for the country or the future from a government that has lost all its credibilityA controversial Budget2017 which is clueless, useless, baseless, missionless and actionless. Heartless.” She termed the budget as “contractionary” and a “complete gimmick”.



Alongwith Bannerjee other oppostion leaders also denounced the Union Budget. Congress Vice President, Rahul Gandhi said, it lacked a clear vision and had nothing for farmers, youths and job creation.

The Left parties alleged that the figures given by the Finance Minister do not match with what it is in reality. Budget drew more criticism because of bringing the budget proposals keeping in mind the Assembly polls in five states and indulging in jugglery of words and numbers, many opposition leaders alleged.

The criteria to cleanse political funding for bringing in transparency appealed to the opposition though. “We were expecting fireworks, instead it was a damp squib. It is just ‘sher-o-shayari’ in the budget. There is nothing for farmers and youth and nothing for job creation. There is no clear vision, no idea,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi raised a question about the presentation of the Rail Budget. He said, “Modi had promised the bullet train. Where is the bullet train now? Railways’ fundamental problem is safety.”

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the budget as “contractionary”. He said, “It an example of Finance Minister joining the Prime Minister and the BJP President to create ‘jumlas’ (phrases used as rhetoric). The budget is a classic example of that.”

The Bharatiya Janata Dal leader in Lok Sabha Bhartruhari Mahtab said the FM handled the “demon” part of demonetisation through “smooth language and smattering of poetry”.