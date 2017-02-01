Union Budget 2017: Tribal Affairs Ministry gets Rs 5,329 crore in Budget

The allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes across all ministries has also witnessed an increase of more than 30 per cent from Rs 24,005 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 31,920 crore in this year’s budget. (PTI)

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 5,329 crore — almost 10 per cent more than the previous year — in the 2017-18 Union Budget presented in Parliament on Wednesday. “The budget allocation for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has gone up from Rs 4,827 crore in the year 2016-17 to Rs 5,329 crore in the Union budget 2017-18,” a government statement said.

The allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes across all ministries has also witnessed an increase of more than 30 per cent from Rs 24,005 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 31,920 crore in this year’s budget presented in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.