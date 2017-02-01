Union Budget 2017 to have major ramifications on skilling, says Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy today said the measures announced in the Budget will have “major ramifications” for skill development in the country. (PTI)

Welcoming the announcement to extend the network of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to 600 districts across the country, Rudy told PTI that in days to come, these centres would become benchmarks for skilling infrastructure.

“We will not stop at this. We will continue to establish smaller spokes for providing skill development,” the Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship said. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today unveiled measures to leverage India’s “huge demographic advantage” and maximise the employability potential of the youth, and also announced a Rs 4,000-crore programme SANKALP aimed at providing market relevant training to 3.5 crore youth.

Presenting Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament, Jaitley described “energising youth through education, skills and jobs” as one of the government’s 10 important focus areas. He said the government proposes to extend Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras to more than 600 districts across the country, from 60 at present.

Besides, Jaitley said the next phase of skill strengthening for industrial value enhancement (STRIVE) will be launched in 2017-18 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, which will focus on improving on the quality and the market relevance of vocational training provided in ITIs and strengthen the apprenticeship programme through industry-cluster approach. SANKALP and STRIVE are both World Bank supported projects with a central component and enough resources at states’ disposal.