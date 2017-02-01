Union Budget 2017: The importance of investment in education, will FM Arun Jailey launch new schemes?

Why investment in education is crucial. Source: Reuters

Union Budget 2017: India is on its way of providing the world with the largest number of skilled workforce. Providing quality education is very crucial to the children who are on their way to create India’s core working population in the next 10 years. This development in their formative years can help the country in the years to come. Budget 2017 is an opportunity for the government to concentrate on the improvement of school education for children who are enrolled in primary and secondary schools. A number of pre-existing schemes need reforms and new schemes need to be rolled out.

Funds are important to provide for quality learning especially for the children. The children need to be encouraged to learn as much as possible because they are the future of the society, and the more they know and the more they can assist in the growth of the economy and the better the future of the country will be.

It is important that the government puts as much as they can towards encouraging people to learn more and also to help them move ahead in the world. Education is an important factors for the demolition of poverty from the country. When a person is willing to learn, it not only gives them more knowledge of the world around them but it will also equip to be able to secure a better job and they can be put on the path to future success.

The existing education schemes:

For Elementary Education: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Mid Day Meal, Strengthening of Teachers, Training Institute, Schemes for Infrastructure Development of Private Aided/Unaided Minority Institutes (IDMI), Mahila Samakhya, Strengthening for providing quality Education in Madrassas ( SPQEM).

For Secondary Education: Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Inclusive Education for Disable at Secondary Stage ( IEDSS ), Incentives to Girls at Secondary Stage, National Merit cum Means Scholarship, Financial Assistance for Appointment of language Teachers, Adolescence Education Programme, Girls Hostel, Model School, ICT at School, Vocationalisation of Secondary Education, Model School Under Public- Private Partnership(PPP)Mode

For Adult Education: Saakshar Bharat, State Resource Center (SRCs), Jan Shikshan Sansthans(JSSs), Assistance to Voluntary Agencies, Teacher Education

For Teacher training: Centrally Sponsored Scheme