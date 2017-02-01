Union Budget 2017: TECH India or Transform, Energise & Clean India is the government agenda, says FM Arun Jaitley

The Union budget for 2017 is being keenly watched all over the nation, especially after the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused a huge anticipation. (Reuters)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017 in the Parliament today. During the speech Jaitley said, “We are aware we need to do more for our people, our agenda is to transform, energise and clean India, that is ‘tech India’.” The Union budget for 2017 is being keenly watched all over the nation, especially after the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused a huge anticipation. Meanwhile, Jaitley has moved away from the colonial era tradition of presenting the budget on the last day of February and presented it on February 1. This move has been done with an aim towards faster implementation of schemes. After the sudden demonetisation decision by the Modi government, with the narrative of reduction of black money and corruption, the government now tabled its annual budget today.

Jaitley, during his presentation, said, “We have moved from a discretionary administration to a policy-based administration. Expectations included burning issues like inflation and price rise, the issue of corruption & crony capitalism.” He added, “Our government was elected amidst huge expectations of people, the underlying theme of expectations being good governance.” On GST he said, “Hope to resolve all issues regarding GST via consultations,” and added, “We are moving from informal to the formal economy & the Government is now seen as a trusted custodian of public money.”

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the focus of his Budget for 2017-18 will be on 10 important sectors, including farmers, infrastructure, digital economy and tax administration to transform, energise and clean India.

“The government will continue with the reforms to boost economic activity,” he said in his speech in the Lok Sabha while setting three main agenda of the Budget — Transform, Energise, Clean India (TECIndia).