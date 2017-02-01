Union Budget 2017: Shaktikanta Das said, ‘India becoming more globalised, not in favour of protectionism’

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das

Union Budget 2017: Post the presentation of Budget by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das in an interview with ET Now said reacted to the budget. He said, “Budget is strong with regard to fiscal numbers and reforms. The Budget has covered around 11 major reforms like affordable housing, income tax rates. Timeline for listing of CPSEs will be fixed soon. Target set for FY18 divestment very much achievable. A panel has been set up for monetisation of land assets. India is becoming more globalised and is not in favour of protectionism. Indian economy is resilient to withstand uncertainties around the world. Have reached a position where FIPB can be abolished. No proposal to approve all FDIs via automatic route at present. Govt has not taken any view on rolling out Universal Basic Income scheme. ”

While talking about corporate taxes he said, “Decreasing corp tax & removal of exemptions should go in tandem. Corporate tax rates to remain the same for next FY. Broadly there is commonality in terms of GST rates. Nominal GDP growth assumed at 11.75 for FY18.”