Union Budget 2017: Samajwadi Party says Budget hopeless, negative

Naresh Agarwal (PTI/file)

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday termed the Budget “hopeless” and said the measures for political funding announced in it will not help contain corruption.

“It’s a hopeless budget. It has nothing for farmers. It does not talk about jobs for the unemployed,” party leader Naresh Agarwal told IANS.

He said the government’s suggestion for funding of political parties will not help curb corruption.

“It’s a totally negative and hopeless budget,” the SP’s Rajya Sabha member said.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech said that the maximum cash donation by an individual to a political party could be Rs 2,000 — a sharp drop from the existing Rs 20,000.