Union Budget 2017: ‘Revolutionary budget’ will bring economy at number one position, says Nitin Gadkari

Lauding the ‘revolutionary budget’ presented by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said this will bring the Indian economy at the number one position. “It is a revolutionary budget in the history of India. This budget will bring our economy at the number one position. A lot of innovative ideas are implemented on this budget, it is a revolutionary change and this budget will bring transparency in politics. I believe that this budget will end black money and corruption,” Gadkari told ANI

“It is giving highest priority to rural and agricultural sectors,” he added this budget will give more facility to the people at large.

Presenting the Union budget for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the agenda of the government for the next year is to Transform, Energise and Clean India- TEC India.

Jaitley added the overall approach of the budget has been to spend more in rural areas, infrastructure and poverty elevation and yet maintain fiscal prudence.